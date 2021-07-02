The Daily Item
EUGENE, Oregon – The PIAA Class 3A state championship 3,200 relay team from Lewisburg took its best shot against the best in the country on Friday afternoon.
The Green Dragons finished fifth at the 2021 Outdoor Nationals at the University of Oregon in 7:53.85.
The Lewisburg team consisted of James Kocinis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone and Thomas Hess.
A team from New Jersey won the race in 7:36.06.
Southern Columbia hurdler Jake Rose also competed on Friday, but didn’t advance of the 110 high hurdles heats.
Rose ran a 14.16, but was the 11th qualifier, and only nine made the final. The top qualifying time was 13.71.
The Lewisburg relay team will run again today in the distance medley race, while teammate Jacob Hess will compete in the boys 5,000-meter race.