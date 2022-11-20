When our country was founded, it was during the Enlightenment. America’s founders had good reason to be suspicious of any established state religion. They knew Europe’s and the colonies’ history, the conflicts in Europe caught up in the web of church and crown, the persecutions, beheadings, banishments, and burnings: the Hundred Years War, the Thirty Years War, the Reformation, the Inquisition.
Differences in religious belief were a way to set other nations aflame in civil war or bind religious fervor to national political power. Rulers knew feelings around people’s most profound beliefs could manipulate and bond groups of people to serve most secular ends of state power. In many places, it continues this way.
I don’t talk publicly about religion much. A spiritual path is a personal matter. But after surviving an election cycle, I hope tempers can cool. All around our commonwealth, the same animating beliefs are seized to work toward the ends of political ambition and party power.
It’s time to consider the moral conviction that gets lost in the struggle for political control. What can we agree on when it comes to ethics? One “law” that appears to be human culturally universal is the Golden Rule: Do unto others what you would want others to do to you. Some version of the Golden Rules exists in every belief system: Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Hinduism, Buddhism, Taoism, even to Zoroastrianism, so mundane that the list appears annually in The Old Farmer’s Almanac. I think it was the first moral rule my parents taught me. It’s aspirational but holds true in practice.
Speaking of basics, even more simple or banal, are rules taken from the 1986’s best-seller by Robert Fulghum, “All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten”:
1. Share everything.
2. Play fair.
3. Don’t hit people.
4. Put things back where you found them.
5. Clean up your own mess.
6. Don’t take things that aren’t yours.
7. Say you’re sorry when you hurt somebody.
Take stock. As American citizens, can we share a sense of common good, share held-in-common resources without condemning and punishing the weakest among us or lord superiority over the poorest and sickest among us?
Have we treated those we disagree with fairly? Have we believed the worst about those different from us; have we given in to rumor and fear to demonize others?
Have we promoted actual or symbolic violence against those with whom we disagree politically?
Have we broken the systems intended to help public good instead to help only those with whom we agree? Can we agree together to clean up the messes we have made?
Have we given into greed?
Threatened to take our ball and bat and go home, to ruin the game if we don’t win, like a spoiled five-year old?
Do we have the guts to say we were wrong — and we’re sorry?
Have you re-read the Sermon on the Mount lately? Or re-read the Ten Commandments about bearing false witness? As my minister has said, some elevate the book, the Bible, but ignore the message it teaches.
I don’t want one political party to be the bearer of the only accepted one truth, one way to believe — or else. I don’t want one belief system to hold itself superior and hog privilege for political power over others, over dissenters, over nonbelievers, or over the counsel of another’s path to question or believe. I don’t want a state religion to obstruct ethical practice in our everyday conduct with one another in a diverse nation of 332 million people.
A secular system of governance, democracy is intended to carry out policy for the reasons found in the preamble of our Constitution — to promote the general welfare, for the common defense, to establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, and secure the blessings of liberty.
We can disagree about individual liberties under discussion, but they are not at liberty to deprive each other of differences in belief because of religious, cultural, ethnic, or racial bias. Reasonable, fair, and ethical, policy makes our system work, however imperfectly, for the people, in the Greek, the “demos,” for believers, nonbelievers, all citizens and aspiring citizens of this nation.
S. E. Gilman, who lives in Monroe Township, has worked in social services, publishing, at booksellers, in kitchens, and academia.