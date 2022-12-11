There are a couple of no-nos in newspapering that you don’t mess with. The shortlist includes missing puzzle answers and/or comics.
Both of those things will lead to a Sunday morning drive from Danville to the Sunbury office for a few minutes of work, updating e-edition pages and sending copies of puzzle answers to justifiably frustrated readers via email. Another one is missing historic anniversaries.
During an occasional speaking engagement, people often ask about how people, organizations, etc., should handle crisis communications, how to respond when you mess up, to communicate with the media, employees, the public.
I always tell them to tell the truth, how or why something happened. Get out in front of it. Rip off the Band-Aid. Dragging it on, hiding it, makes it worse.
So as I have waddled into this week’s column for more than 100 words here is my mea culpa: I messed up. Wednesday’s edition of The Daily Item didn’t include a story on the 81st anniversary of the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor. There was a cartoon on the opinion page, but there was no other mention of it in the paper.
That’s on me. There are reasons and hows, but they’ll sound like excuses. There should have been a story in the paper commemorating the date which still lives in infamy. Couple of readers emailed or called as they should.
In The Associated Press’s live coverage of the event of Wednesday’s anniversary, it noted that only six survivors attended the annual remembrance service in Hawaii. In recent years, the number has been a dozen or more. “Part of the decline reflects the dwindling number of survivors as they age. The youngest active-duty military personnel on Dec. 7, 1941, would have been about 17, making them 98 today,” the AP wrote. “Many of those still alive are at least 100.”
I’m extremely fortunate in having visited Pearl Harbor. Happened about 20 years ago.
It was a bucket list day, something I always wanted to do but never really thought would happen.
I can close my eyes right now and remember the striking images: The oil from the battleship still seeping to the surface in areas in and around the USS Arizona Memorial; walking to the far end of the memorial and seeing 1,177 names of those killed that day.
The day we visited was breezy. There is a flag pole that rises up out of the water from the ship below. Atop the pole is a United States flag. I remember walking through the memorial and hearing the flag regularly “snap” in the wind, the sound a flag makes when a strong wind straightens it in a flourish.
That sound resonates with me because it was the only sound that day. No one spoke, at least loud enough for others to hear.
It’s a solemn place. It just feels different. The only other place I recall visiting where you can feel a physical change is the Vietnam wall in Washington, D.C. People act different there. And they should.
The AP reported last week that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs doesn’t have statistics for how many Pearl Harbor survivors are still alive. Fewer than 2 percent of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II are still alive; about 230 WWII veterans die each day.
Their stories go with them, so we (meaning me) should never miss a chance to tell and hear their stories.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.