Six graduates of Valley universities — four from Bucknell and two from Susquehanna — were killed at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.
They ranged in age from 24 to 54. Two of them worked at the same firm.
Four were in the North Tower that was hit first by Flight 11 at 8:46 a.m. The other two victims were in South Tower struck 17 minutes later by Flight 175.
Memorials to many of them can be found around the local campuses today. Their names are also at the 9/11 Memorial in New York. Where those names can be found is listed below.
Bucknell University
Brad Fetchet, 24, was an equities trader at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. A 1999 Bucknell graduate, he was one of 67 Keefe Bruyette & Woods employees who died on 9/11. Their offices were located on the 88th and 89th floor of the South Tower, just above the impact zone. Fetchet played lacrosse at Bucknell. A voicemail he left for his mother after the North Tower was hit but before the South Tower was struck can be heard at the 9/11 Memorial Museum.
At 9/11 Memorial: South pool, panel S-35.
Mark McGinly, 26, was a precious metals trader at Carr Futures. He worked on the 92nd floor of the North Tower, and worked the European markets, the 2-10 a.m. shift according to the Washington Post. Flight 11 struck the North Tower just above Carr Futures, between the 93rd and 99th floors. The 1997 BU graduate was captain of the golf team at Bucknell and a memorial to him sits outside of the program’s golf house, the Bachman Golf Center.
At 9/11 Memorial: North pool, panel N-60
Keith Coleman, 34, was a senior vice president at Cantor Fitzgerald. The 1990 Bucknell graduate was working on the 104th floor of the North Tower, several floors above the impact zone. Cantor Fitzgerald, housed from the 101st to 105th floor, lost 658 employees. Coleman’s brother Scott, who also worked at Cantor Fitzgerald, was also killed during the attacks.
At 9/11 Memorial: North pool, panel N-30.
Bonnie Smithwick, 54, was working at Fred Alger Management on the 93rd Floor of the North Tower on 9/11. According to Bucknell University archives, Smithwick helped establish the golf team at Bucknell University before graduating in 1968. She was one of 35 Fred Alger Management employees killed in the attacks. She was survived by a 15-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son.
At 9/11 Memorial: North pool, panel N-61.
Susquehanna UniversityColleen Supinski, 27, was working as an assets trader for Sandler O’Neill & Partners. The 1996 Susquehanna graduate was working on the 104th floor of the South Tower when the building was struck. She was one 66 Sandler O’Neill employees killed. According to the Allentown Morning Call, more than 600 people attended the Easton native’s memorial service. At Susquehanna, she was a member of the university’s track & field and cross-country teams.
At 9/11 Memorial: South pool, panel S-51.
Christopher Vialonga, 30, worked at Carr Futures, the same firm as McGinly, on the 92nd floor of the North Tower. According to the Chicago Tribune, he spoke to his mother after Flight 11 struck the tower. “He said, ‘I’m OK, I’m at an open window.’ He said, ‘I’m OK, I love you. She said, ‘I love you, too,’ and the phone went dead.” Vialonga, SU class of 1993, was a standout offensive lineman on a Susquehanna team that reached the national semifinals in 1991. The Chris Vialonga Sports Performance Center at SU is named after him.
At 9/11 Memorial: North poll, N-62.
Editor’s Note: Information for this story came obituaries and previously publishes stories about the individuals.