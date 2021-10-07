Renee A. “Lisa” Smith, 55, of White Deer, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Born June 15, 1966, in Lewisburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert P. III and Betty J. (Dotts) Rother. She was married on Sept. 11, 1993, to John E. Smith who survives.
Lisa was a 1984 graduate of Milton High School. She worked as a secretary and in Human Resources at White Deer Run. Earlier she worked at the Milton Shoe Factory and North Star Steel. Lisa liked gardening, crafting and being outside camping, kayaking, or riding side by side.
Mostly she loved to spend time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, John; a daughter, Brittany Smith of White Deer; a brother, Douglas “Butch” Smith and wife Lisa of Watsontown; a sister, Brenda Yocum of Texas; and special nieces and nephew, Jocelyn Jamison of New Columbia, Alicia Trate of Ogdensburg, NY, and Bradley Trate of White Deer.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Crystal Trate.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Nathan Condon officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com