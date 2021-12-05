CNN and other news outlets are reporting that Bob Dole, a Republican Party stalwart senator and presidential hopeful in 1996, has died.
According to CNN, Dole, "died early this morning in his sleep. At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years," according to a statement from his family.
He had announced in February that he was being treated for advanced lung cancer.
Dole was seriously wounded during World War II, had suffered a series of health ailments in previous years, according to the report.
