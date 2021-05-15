A review published in Ophthalmology and Therapy indicates that increased screen time might not be the only cause of eye issues during the pandemic.
The review, titled “Face Mask-Associated Ocular Irritation and Dryness,” was written by the University of Utah’s Dr. Majid Moshirfar, William B. West Jr., and Dr. Douglas P. Marx. Their findings indicated “the widespread use of face masks, while essential for the prevention of the novel coronavirus transmission, may cause ocular dryness and irritation.”
“Air flow leakage from masks, aggravating ocular structures, has become more commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. William T. Reynolds, president of the American Optometric Association.
Doctors have noted an increase in dry eye symptoms among regular mask users includes individuals who have never previously suffered from dry eyes. Additionally, research has shown individuals using masks regularly for an extended duration appear more likely to show symptoms, including the elderly, immunocompromised, and clinic staff who wear masks almost full-time.
Tips to alleviate dry eye symptoms while wearing masks:
- Use masks with a pliable nose-wire, with attention toward fitting the shape of the wire to prevent air being directed toward the eyes.
- Masks can also be taped at the top to impede upward airflow, but care should be taken to ensure that lower lid excursion is not inhibited.
- Patients experiencing dry eye symptoms from extended mask wear should take breaks every few hours to remove the mask, allow the eyes to recover, and reapply lubricant eye drops. Emollient eye drops may be the most effective in preventing symptoms by preserving tear film.
- Blinking exercises may also be beneficial.