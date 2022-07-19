According to statistics, about 5.2 people per 100,000 are diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving researchers on a continued path to find a cure for the rare disease.
According to Stuart Olinsky, M.D., Neurology, UPMC in North Central Pennsylvania, ALS is a gradual wasting away of nerve cells (motor neurons) in the brainstem and spinal cord.
“These cells connect the brain to the peripheral neurons which control the muscles that allow movement,” he said. “As ALS gets worse, it often becomes harder to walk, speak, eat, swallow, and breathe. But some people live for many years, even decades, after they learn that they have ALS.”
Although there is no cure for ALS, treatment can help you stay strong and independent for as long as possible, he said.
“We continue to learn more about this disease and increased awareness is mainly attributed to the ‘rise’ in diagnosed cases,” he said.
Olinsky said symptoms of the illness are weakness, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing, skin movements (fasciculations), weight loss, problems with memory and thinking, and changes in personality.
“There are neurologists who subspecialize in diagnosis and treatment of ALS,” he said. “Treatment may include physical and occupational therapy. These therapies can help you stay strong and make the most of the abilities you still have.”
Because of the seemingly random nature of the condition, it’s hard for researchers to pinpoint who might have a greater chance of getting it, according to the registry.
Supportive devices, medicines and equipment are available, Olinsky said.
“These can help you stay mobile, communicate, and do daily tasks like bathing, eating, and dressing,” he said. “Examples include a cane, a walker, a wheelchair, ramps, handrails, and foot or ankle braces.”
There are also medicines that may help slow the progression of ALS, he said.
“It is important to always talk with your primary care provider if you notice any changes in your health, especially if you are experiencing symptoms that are affecting your lifestyle,” he said. “For the best course of action related to ALS, always follow with an ALS specialist after diagnosis.”
Dr. Scott Friedenberg, Vice Chair of Clinical Practice and System Director of Neuromuscular Services for Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, said two Geisinger ALS clinics in Bloomsburg and Wilkes-Barre are extremely valuable to the Valley.
“When you are with us you are our friends and we become part of the family,” he said. “The centers are very comprehensive for patients.”
Friedenberg said the number of cases isn’t rising, but awareness is.
“People are more aware and there are more options for treatments now,” he said.
Research continues and Geisinger continues to work with the national ALS Association, he said.
“We are part of the Philadelphia chapter which provides research funding, grant support,” he said.
Friedenberg said what causes ALS is unknown.
“The hardest part for research is that we don’t have a firm understanding of what causes ALS,” he said. “What is the provoking event, that kicks off the problem? Most of the time we are geared to help with a slow progression and we don’t have a way to predict who will get it.”