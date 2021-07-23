KRATZERVILLE — An early morning fire displaced one resident from his Kratzerville home Friday.
Kratzerville Fire Chief Frank Long said volunteer firefighter Larry Brown was on his way to work at about 5:15 a.m. when he spotted smoke coming from three areas of the home at 4021 Route 204 and stopped to alert the sole occupant, Larry Brouse.
The fire started in the electrical wiring, said Long, who said the cause was apparent by the melted wiring.
Most of the damage to the three-story home was caused by smoke.
"There wasn't a lot of fire," said Long.
The Red Cross is assisting Brouse, he said.
Assisting Kratzerville at the scene were firefighters from Selinsgrove, Hummels Wharf, Shamokin Dam, Kreamer, Freeburg, Penns Creek, Middleburg, New Berlin, Winfield as well as New Berlin and Dauntless Hook & Ladder ambulance.
"They knocked it down really good," Long said of the firefighters who cleared the scene in two hours.