SUNBURY — An ordinance on a Citizen Police Advisory Commission will be put on hold after a motion to vote on the new policy failed 2-2 Monday night during the Sunbury City Council meeting.
Mayor Kurt Karlovich attempted to bring the ordinance to council to vote, but after a nearly 30-minute discussion Councilmen Ric Reichner and Josh Brosious voted against the policy while Karlovich and Councilman Jim Eister voted in favor of moving forward. Councilman Chris Reis was not in attendance.
Brosious and Reichner said they had concerns with the way the policy was written because Karlovich had a member of the Shikellamy School District placed on the board in a non-voting position. They said that the student should not be placed with a burden of being in the middle of issues that could be hot topics and cause problems at the schools.
The two councilmen also said they had an issue with the committee being formed under the city umbrella and leaving anyone who decided to participate open to the Right to Know Law as non-elected officials.
Karlovich said he spoke with Superintendent Jason Bendle and Bendle liked the idea and even had a student ready to participate. Bendle, who was not at the meeting, said earlier in the day on Monday that he did like the idea but did not want any student to be placed in any situations where they could be subject to the Right to Know Law.
Karlovich changed the ordinance and removed the language that would have put the student in that category but Brosious said he still felt if the school district wanted to be part of a committee they could form their own and bring any suggestions to council or the mayor.
"They are students and they should be enjoying their high school years and not be put in any situations that would be political," he said.
Karlovich explained he changed the language and wanted the ordinance so that the city would have it forever and a commission would always be in place.
Karlovich asked Sgt. Travis Bremigen his thoughts on the commission and Bremigen said he wanted to reserve comment.
"I think it is a great idea but there are some things that need to be worked out," Bremigen said. "But the foundation is there and I think it is a good idea."
The motion was made by Karlovich and Eister said he would vote in favor of moving forward but wanted to see some of the issues ironed out before the second reading.
When the motion failed, Karlovich said he was sorry for the residents because he believes the commission was a way to give them a voice inside the department.
Eister, Reichner and Brosious all said after the meeting they have no issues with revisiting the ordinance but they just wanted to make sure they did it right.
The Citizen Police Advisory Commission would serve as a liaison between the community and the police department by mediating problems or conflicts and serving as an advocate for programs, ideas and methods to continue to improve the relationship between the police and community.
All members of the commission would need to be a resident of the city or work within the city limits, Karlovich said.