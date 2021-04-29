jsylvester@thedanvillenews.com
and Rick Dandes
RIVERSIDE — Ask current or former residents of this tiny borough and most will refer to it as a quiet community where everyone knows one another.
Those who grew up here across the Susquehanna from Danville have fond memories, too, of those years, when they made lifelong friends in the borough that turns 150 years old this year.
Joyce Keister had moved to Danville, then lived in Selinsgrove and Iowa with her husband, Randy, who was in the Air Force at the time. They later moved to Mahoning Township, but she missed her hometown, where her mother, Maybelle Reamer, still lived at the time.
The couple moved back to Riverside in 2006.
“I really like living here,” said Keister, 60, a registered nurse at Geisinger.
She said she made lifelong friends in Mrs. (Doris) Rechsteiner’s kindergarten at Riverside Elementary. The teacher treated students to a field day at her farm, Keister recalled.
Keister also remembers roller skating at the skating rink, which was near the current site of the Southside Fire Company.
“The firemen’s carnival was probably my favorite thing ever,” Keister said.
It was a different time when she grew up, she said.
“You walked everywhere.”
She and her friends frequented Daisy’s store, which was near the fire company at its former location.
“That is where everything happened, Daisy’s, the firemen’s carnival, pet parade,” Keister said. “Daisy’s is where you got on the bus to go to Sunnybrook (Park). It was fun. You just knew everybody.”
Randy Keister, 58, a physician recruiter and Mifflinburg native, enjoys living in Riverside.
“It’s a nice community,” he said. “You could go out for walk, talk to people, you know everybody. It’s convenient to everything in the area. You could walk anywhere. You could even walk over the bridge to Danville for the Spring Fling, and you don’t have to find a parking space.”
Carefree life“My Riverside was carefree,” said borough native Ken Conner, 69, now of Bloomsburg. “I walked through a cornfield to attend Riverside Elementary. It was my secret shortcut.”
He frequently skated at the skating rink, sometimes five times a week. He also ice-skated on the frozen river.
“I climbed the face of Blue Hill with my ‘daredevil’ friends. Donnie Burkland, our local cop and dog catcher, blocked Shep’s Hill with sawhorses, and all of use kids could sled for the entire winter.”
He also recalled when most kids went home when the streetlights lit up.
“We didn’t go home until Mrs. Kauwell came outside and began yelling to round up all of her boys.”
Simple moments“I grew up in a home that my parents purchased in the 1950s in Riverside,” said Marisa Burke, 60, the former WNEP-TV news anchor. “The Cape Cod home at 1011 Avenue F was the only home I ever knew. Perhaps small for a family of five by today’s standards. But it was home to us.”
Burke, who moved to Colorado in 2018 to be closer to family, said traveling across the bridge to Danville meant school and church — and work for her parents.
“But Riverside was home. I attended kindergarten at what is now the Riverside Borough office building along Dewart Street,” she said. “By the time I was 12, my younger brother Timothy and I shared a paper route, delivering The Danville News to more than 50 homes in the Riverside area on the upper side of Sunbury Road. On Saturday mornings, we went from home to home on our bicycles, collecting money from the customers, and punching out cards when they paid for their subscription.
“On hot, summer days, Tim and I treated ourselves to a 10-cent bottle of Coke from a soda machine that was outside a plumbing supply business at the corner of Avenue G and Eleventh Street.
She also recalled the noon whistle at Merck and Co., swimming at Kipps Run pool, and, like Keister, the annual carnivals and pet parades.
“But some of the fondest memories were the simple moments when I was a little girl,” Burke said. “And one of my happiest times was just hopping on my purple banana seat bicycle, putting my chihuahua dog buttons in the front basket and the both of us would take a quick trip around the block. Up Avenue F, to Eleventh Street, down Avenue D to Ninth Street and back up Avenue F again, to my home. That was many years ago but Riverside will always be home to me.”
Not many problemsTheodore “Chick” Burkland, 82, grand marshal for the borough’s sesquicentennial parade and lifelong resident, “ever since first grade,” had something in common with Burke.
He delivered The Danville News as a kid.
That was just one memory.
“Riverside was always very enjoyable,” Burkland said. “It was a very quiet town, with not many problems of any type. People walked the streets. I got to know everybody.”
Burkland loves Riverside.
“I have been a member of Saint Peter’s Church for almost 70 years now,” he said.
John LaMotte, 53, Riverside’s mayor, was born and raised in Riverside. Out of those 53 years, he thinks he’s lived in Riverside a good 47 years.
“I love that this is a small, close-knit community, and it has always been that way,” he said. “You know your neighbors. It’s just a great place to live.”
LaMotte moved away for about six, seven years, but when he and his wife were able, “We snagged the first house we could to get back to Riverside.
“I grew up two blocks from the current borough building,” LaMotte said. “Up on Eighth Street. My parents lived here since the 1960s.”
LaMotte talked about why he ran for mayor.
“When I moved back here,” he recalled, “One night something happened that upset me … I wondered why something had been done. My wife said I had no right to criticize. If you want to change something in your community, she said, you need to be a part of it.”
So LaMotte started attending borough meetings.
“I ran, and luckily I eventually won,” he said.
LaMotte is running for re-election this year.
‘No more Mayberrys’Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes, said the borough is a quiet community, for the most part.
“The residents here are good people,” said Parkes, who has been chief since 2015. “I wish I could say that I am Sheriff Andy Taylor. Unfortunately there are no more Mayberrys in the world. That’s long gone.
“One of our biggest tasks is to keep the criminal element out as best as we can.”
He said 150 years ago, there weren’t any police officers.
“I would think you’d have county sheriffs and town marshals. Things would have been a lot different,” Parkes said. “Riverside’s police history didn’t start until the 1960s. The county sheriff would likely have covered this area 150 years ago. That’s when they would show up on a horse every now and then.
“I think communities took care of the bad elements on their own,” he speculated.
Marika Handakas, 61, an assistant professor of psychology at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, moved to Riverside in recent years to buy a close friend’s house with its amazing garden and situation on the river, she said.
“It’s easy to keep the small, but important, things in mind as you sit on the bank watching the lovely lazy Susquehanna go by,” said Handakas.