I am so sad to read about the suicide of an obviously bright, compassionate, and well-accomplished woman, originally from this area. I am also so inspired by the loving, open, and direct writing of her loved ones as they describe her courageous battle with depression and the powerful darkness that became unbearable to her. The writers obviously deeply understand the unbearable psychological pain of her struggle and realize hope can only come from a direct confrontation with the unbearable pain and hopeless state of mind.
Fortunately, many current therapies and supports offer powerful tools for reducing clinical depression. However, on occasion, as is the case for some other illnesses, interventions are sometimes not enough to provide the needed relief and help the emotional pain become tolerable. Some experts have described this suffering as a malignant depression. Our fundamental helping efforts must always try to find new ways to make unbearable psychological pain more bearable.
Megan indeed lived a life well lived. Her legacy is beautiful and should inspire even those of us who did not have the privilege of knowing her, to work harder and research more to find new ways of keeping other victims engaged with us longer. Rest in peace, Megan, and healing and peace to your very loving, but terribly grieving, friends and loved ones.
Ron Bonner, Psy.D.,
Winfield