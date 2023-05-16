Sleep is the foundation of good health and when it’s disrupted, many aspects of daily life can be impacted. For sufferers of restless legs syndrome (RLS), sleep is often one of the first things to suffer.
Dr. Anne Marie Morse, Geisinger pediatric neurologist and pediatric sleep medicine, described RLS as a sleep-related movement disorder that can disrupt the quality, timing and duration of sleep.
“RLS can interfere with the ability to fall asleep or stay asleep, resulting in less than satisfying sleep quality and reduced duration of sleep,” she said.
She said that symptoms can be uncomfortable sensations in the legs and arms that some would describe as “a creepy crawly sensation, like bugs walking on them” that can temporarily be improved with movement or massage. Symptoms are typically displayed in the evenings.
Other descriptions of the discomfort can be pulling, throbbing, aching, itching or electricity-like sensations. She said patients get into a cycle of wanting to go to sleep but needing to rub legs or walking around for comfort.
Dr. Steven Barrows, Family Medicine, UPMC North Central Pa. said his patients often describe RLS as an unpleasant or uncomfortable urge to move, “almost like a crawling or tingling sensation; it’s not necessarily painful but more annoying for most people.”
Morse said that while a sleep study is not needed to diagnose a person with RLS, if a sleep study were to be performed on a person with RLS about 80% would have findings of a periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD), which is an abnormal increase in the frequency of limb movements.
When RLS displays itself, “There can be significant distress around going to sleep, almost dreading it because of not wanting to experience the discomfort or frustration. The following day a person could experience the effects of poor sleep resulting in impact on mood, cognition, alertness and overall health and wellness,” she explained.
Approximately 2% of children and adolescents and 9% of adults may have RLS, but the numbers may be up to 15% based on unreported or intermittent cases, according to Barrows. The Mayo Clinic cites 3 million cases in the United States each year, making the condition “very common.”
Morse said that there is evidence of genetic influence and RLS can run in families. Women may be more frequently impacted but RLS, however, recent studies have shown that men are more likely to experience PLMD.
Causes and risk factors
Risk factors include pregnancy, low iron levels, lower socioeconomic status, poor health, kidney disease, elderly age, comorbidity with Parkinson’s disease, positive family history of RLS, and comorbidity with psychiatric disorders.
Morse said that nutrition can play a role in risk, especially with restricted eating patterns, or not eating enough foods with iron.
She said, “In pediatric sleep, I tend to worry about missing this in children with autism who may have difficulty describing symptoms and restricted eating patterns.”
In addition, Barrows said that some antihistamines like Benadryl can also cause the sensations of RLS.
RLS/PLMD may also be triggered or exacerbated by insufficient sleep, caffeine, nicotine and some medications, including sedating antihistamines and serotonergic antidepressants.
Obesity, physical inactivity and smoking are associated with the risk of developing RLS as well as worsening symptoms, so both doctors encourage patients to maintain a healthy lifestyle that includes daily physical activity and exercise.
Treatments for RLS
Many patients will start with behavioral strategies like massaging the legs, taking a hot bath in the evening, applying a hot compress to leg muscles, doing activities that distract the mind such as reading or watching television, and relaxation exercises such as yoga, tai chi, walking and stretching.
Barrows said that doctors will typically run an iron panel first, to see if there’s any evidence of iron deficiency.
“Providing the patient with supplemental iron therapy can often help to alleviate symptoms or at least improve symptoms,” he said.
Other prescription medications may be also be used including Gabapentin or Pregabalin, dopamine agonists like Ropinirole, Pramipexole or Rotigotine skin patch and in severe cases opioid medications, according to Morse.
If you are experiencing issues with quality, timing or duration of sleep or reduced feelings of refreshing sleep such as irritability, sleepiness or cognitive concerns, speak with a doctor. RLS represents 1 of over 70 types of sleep disorders that can be diagnosed and treated.