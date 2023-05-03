LEWISBURG — Senior Judge Michael H. Sholley was barely able to keep his emotions in check as his daughter announced he was being recognized for his 40 years of service by the Union-Snyder County Bar Association.
After Sholley’s daughter, Alexandra Sholley, an attorney, handed a framed resolution honoring his achievement and service, the judge attempted to address several people gathered in the Union County courtroom during Wednesday afternoon’s association-sponsored Law Day event.
“I built a career on being a tough guy,” he said, his voice faltering as he thanked several people for their assistance during the years. “I think this is the most emotional I’ve been in 40 years.”
In announcing the special resolution, Alexandra Sholley cited her father’s career highlights beginning with a four-year stint in the U.S. Army and including work as a Lewisburg police officer, public defender and serving as district attorney in Snyder County for 10 years before being elected to the Court of Common Pleas in 2009.
Michael Sholley retired in early January as a county judge, a move his daughter described as “well deserved.”
She also cited as one of his achievements receiving in 2019 Pennsylvania Department of Education and Pennsylvania Department of Human Services’ Advocate of the Year Award for his support of children in foster care.
Senior Judge Sholley thanked his children, his wife, court staff and Children and Youth Services directors Jennifer Evans, Snyder County, and Matt Ernst, Union County.
“I’ve had a phenomenal partnership with those two people,” he said of the county agency directors.
Following the special presentation, the association recognized the achievements of local school students who created artwork and wrote essays about the law for the annual contest.