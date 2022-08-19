WILLIAMSPORT — Retired Milton state trooper Matt Burrows continues his tradition of volunteering at the Little League World Series and is now entering his third year as an “uncle” to out-of-state teams.
This year Burrows is helping to guide the team from the Northwest Region, out of Washington state, which was eliminated Saturday by a score of 6-3 to Iowa.
“It’s an honor to do this,” Burrows said. “I have been coming to these games since I was in Little League, then as a trooper, and when I retired I did security. There is so much time and effort that is put into doing this by so many people.”
Kevin Fountain, senior director of Communications for Little League International, said “uncles” play a huge role in the series.
“The primary focus of the Little League Baseball World Series is placed squarely on the experience of the players from the 20 teams that come to South Williamsport, and it is up to the volunteer team hosts and utility hosts to make sure those players have a Little League experience that lasts a lifetime,” Fountain said. “Two team hosts are responsible for ensuring that each team is on time for games and practices, arranging their team’s uniform fittings, helping with the coordination of the media activities, and making sure that many other daily tasks go smoothly for the players, coaches, and managers.
“The utility hosts assist in all other day-to-day activities. Throughout the course of their time in Williamsport, the hosts forge a lasting bond with their players, coaches, and managers over the course of the Little League Baseball World Series, and many stay in touch after the World Series is over.”
Burrows said this year coming back from COVID-19 had a special feel to it.
“It is a much nicer atmosphere this year for the kids and fans coming back after COVID-19 with not as many restrictions,” he said.
“I will be happy to be back as an uncle next year if they will have me. It is a great experience to meet with the families and the coaches I dealt with were great and super thankful and they are great people.”