Every day it seems we hear about business owners, lawmakers, judges, and religious leaders trying to deny rights, medical care, and salvation to members of the LGBTQ community. It truly seems like a horrific return to the 1970s and 80s with the Anita Bryant hate protests, conversion therapy, and proposals to tattoo people to prevent sexually transmitted viruses.
Today we now also target people whose sexual identity is different than their biological sex, as if they can simply choose to be someone different than who they are at the core. Like it or not, sexuality is a powerful biological drive that is hard-wired into the brain.
Efforts to punish, bully, convert, and stigmatize people who are different only serve to psychologically harm people, resulting in undo trauma, hopelessness, and suicide. These are scientific facts, and no one has the right to harm others by ignorance or bad political or religious ideology.
For my Christian friends, just as we no longer consider seizure disorder a manifestation of demon possession, we must realize that our God created all people in His/Her/LGBTQ image and Jesus most powerfully tells us that what we do for others, and that includes our LGBTQ brothers and sisters, children and grandchildren, mothers and fathers, marital partners, and neighbors, we ultimately do for Him.
Dr. Ron Bonner,
Winfield