COOPERSBURG — The 72nd Eck Reunion will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1 at 7333 Bellgate Road, Coopersburg. Lunch served at 12:30 p.m. with a business meeting at 2 p.m. Bring a covered dish or dessert to share. There will be door prizes and bring something for the chance table. Also, children’s games and swimming. Water, soda, iced tea and coffee will be provided. Info: Lori Berta at 610-533-9679.
DANVILLE — The 100th Annual Wintersteen Family Reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 1 at Sunnybrook Park, Danville. Family will gather at pavilion 1 at 1 p.m. for a covered dish picnic followed by a short business meeting, white elephant sale and fun and games.
LEWISBURG — The Russell Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 386 Bostian Road, Lewisburg.
MIDDLEBURG — The Ray and Hattie Benner Family Reunion will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at “Erdley’s” Church Picnic Grove, 2337 Erdley Church Road, Middleburg. Bring meat, a covered dish, dessert, drinks and table settings. Also, bring a small wrapped gift for special bingo game. Info: Linda at 570-374-5535.
SUNBURY — The 111th Annual Epler Family Reunion will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Shikellamy Overlook State Park in pavilion 5. An online Zoom gathering will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6. Info: Colleen Epler-Ruths at cmeruths@gmail.com or Bob Miller at bmiller247@aol.com.
MUNCY — The 73rd Van Horn Reunion begins at noon Sunday, Aug. 15, at Kiess Park, 575 PA-442, Muncy. Bring table service and food to share, your own drinks, and small gifts to play Bingo. Report births, deaths, and marriages to Phyllis Ames, 33129 Route 14, Gillett, PA 16925.
LEWISBURG — The Swanger Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, at Halfway Dam (same pavilion as before).