Rev. Charles H. Haffling, 80, Waynesboro

Rev. Charles H. Haffling, 80, formerly of Herndon, Pa., and Linwood, Pa., passed away suddenly at his home in Waynesboro, PA, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
He was the loving husband of M. Diane (Lambert) Haffling. The couple celebrated 60 years of marriage on July 14.
Born in Wind Gap, he was a son of the late Rev. William H. and Iona M. (Smith) Haffling. He attended Nazareth High School. Rev. Haffling was ordained in 1966 by God’s Missionary Church and was called to serving as a pastor for 40 years at God’s Missionary Churches in Nesbit, Pa., Alum Bank, Pa., Pillow, Pa., and lastly, Union Gospel Missionary Church in Marcus Hook, Pa., until 2007.
He retired to Herndon, Pa., where he served as Jackson Township supervisor from 2010 to 2022 when he and Diane moved to Waynesboro, Pa., to be closer to family.
Charles supplemented his pastoral income throughout his service with light construction and remodeling work, which he loved. He was also a model train hobbyist. Charles and Diane attended Augustaville Wesleyan Church while living in Herndon.
In addition to his loving wife, Diane, he is survived by three children, Greg Haffling and wife, Amy, of Martinsburg, Pa., Yvonne Yoder and husband, Andrew, of Waynesboro, Pa., and Keith Haffling and wife, Elizabeth, of Berkeley Springs, W.V.; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four sisters, Nancy Wayman and husband, Graydon, of Susquehanna, Pa., Gladys Dishong of Sunbury, Pa., Dorothy Dozer of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Ruth Wagner and husband, Wayne, of Loganton, Pa.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Rev. Haffling was predeceased by a daughter, Sheila Haffling; and a brother, James Haffling.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at noon in Clearfield Bible Holiness Church, 1502 Bushkill Center Road, Wind Gap, PA 18091.
Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:30 A.M. to Noon in the church. Interment will follow in the Interdenominational Churchyard, Bushkill Center. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home LLC in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Augustaville Wesleyan Church, 2548 State Route 890, Paxinos, PA 17860.