Rev. Clair R. Troutman, 88, of McAlisterville, entered into eternal rest Monday, Oct, 18, 2021, at Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Rev. Troutman was born Jan. 6, 1933, in Port Trevorton, a son of the late George Emory and Alba Retta (Brubaker) Troutman. On June 12, 1960, he married his loving wife, Rosella I. Troutman. They shared more than 45 years of a loving marriage until her passing on May 23, 2006.
He graduated from Fayette High School in 1950, Albright College in Reading with a Bachelor of Arts in History Degree in 1961, and Master of Divinity United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio, in 1965.
Rev. Troutman honorably served stateside during the Korean Conflict in the United States Army from 1952-1954.
Rev. Troutman served the Union Circuit, Millmont, in 1960-1961, Bowlusville, Springfield, Ohio, from 1961-1965, Mount Rock, Carlisle, from 1965-1971, West Milton, from 1971-1982, Winterstown, York County, from 1982-1986, Wesley, Williamsport, in 1986-1991, and New Bloomfield from 1991-1996. He retired from the ministry in 1996.
He served on the former Central Pennsylvania Conference Commission on Archives and History and was a member of the Conference Historical Society. He also served as a camp counselor at Camp Penn and a camp director at Central Oak Heights.
His hobbies included reading, doing crossword puzzles, gardening, walking, and stamp collecting.
Rev. Troutman is survived by his two precious sons, Jeffrey L. Troutman, Esquire, of Hershey and Keith A. Troutman of Milton; a sister, Charlotte Kantz of Selinsgrove; and seven brothers, Harold Troutman and his wife Irene of Liverpool, George Troutman and his wife Shirley of Mount Pleasant Mills, Leroy Troutman and his wife Nancy of McAlisterville, John Troutman and his wife Pat of Freeburg, Dale Troutman and his wife Faye of Thompsontown, Ronald Troutman of Evendale, and Dean Troutman and his wife Linda of Marysville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, a sister, Shirley Strawser; and two brothers, Paul Troutman and Jacob Troutman.
A viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Brown’s United Methodist Church, 33762 Route 35 N, McAlisterville, PA 17049, where the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.
Interment will immediately follow the funeral service in Fairview Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mount Pleasant Mills, have been entrusted with the care and arrangements.