Rev. David R. Hauck, 89, of Danville, passed away Friday, March 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
He was born July 21, 1932, in New Berlin, a son of the late Clarence and Grace (Kline) Hauck.
Rev. David Hauck began his ministry in Blain at Zion Lutheran Church, he later moved to Elizabethville and then to the Montgomery area to serve. The majority of his over 60-year ministry was centered around the Washingtonville area. Even after his retirement, Rev. Hauck remained active in several area Lutheran churches, including Washingtonville Lutheran Church and Oak Grove Lutheran Church.
On June 16, 1963, he married the former Elaine Kline. They have two sons, David E. and his wife Susan Hauck of Jonestown and Daniel Hauck of Danville; three grandchildren, Ian, Michael and Emily; two brothers, Michael and his wife Mary Hauck of Winfield and George and his wife Marilee Hauck of New Berlin; three sisters, Mary and her husband Francis Stillman of Greensburg, Jane Moore of Millmont, and Elizabeth “Betty” and her husband John Hollenbach of New Berlin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Hauck; as well as two sisters, Evelyn Hauck and Brenda Hauck.
Friends may visit with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Market St., New Berlin, where funeral services will begin at 2 p.m.
Burial will be private.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements to the Brady Funeral Home. Please send online condolences to BradyFuneralHome.com.