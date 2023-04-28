Edward W. Cloughen, 80, of Myerstown, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at StoneRidge Towne Center.
Born in New York City and raised in Dumont, NJ, he was the son of the late Dorothea (Bothe) and Elmer Cloughen.
Ed was a graduate from Muhlenberg College and Philadelphia Lutheran Seminary. The Rev. Edward Cloughen served as Pastor at Grace Lutheran in Lehighton, Trinity in Bangor, St. Paul in Tower City, St. Daniel’s in Wernersville, St. Luke’s in Reading, St. Mark’s in Birdsboro, Becker’s St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fleetwood, and Zion Moselem Lutheran in Kutztown. He also was a radio announcer for WEEU in Reading.
Ed is survived by his wife, Ethel (Lawrence) Edwards-Cloughen; his children, Ward E. Cloughen, Sarajane and Chris Weidner; his stepchildren, Michael Edwards and Lisa Mataka, Suzanne and Gerald Bolig; his grandchildren, Sydney Edwards, Taylor and Elyse Edwards, Brian Yeager, Steven Bolig, and Bobby Jo; and his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his in-laws, Caroline Hartman, Fred Bresler, Gene and Evelyn Semanoff, Janice Thomas, William and Margaret Lawrence, and Lee and Theresa Lawrence.
Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Bresler; his first wife, Cynthia (Heiser) Cloughen; and his uncle, Gunther Stippich.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 108 S. Robeson St., Robesonia, PA 19551.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Rev. Edward W. Cloughen to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org and/or to your favorite Lutheran Church.
Bean Funeral Homes, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made to www.beanfuneralhomes.com.