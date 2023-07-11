Rev. Frederick H. Faust, 78, of Herndon, passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Rev. Faust was born Oct. 31, 1944. He graduated from Sunbury High School in 1962 and from Gettysburg Seminary with a master’s degree in 1974.
He served three parishes before his first retirement: Gettysburg, Clear Spring, Md., and Himmel’s Lutheran and UCC in Dornsife, Pa. He retired from Himmel’s and started serving a round of churches ending with serving 11 years as interim pastor for Zion Lutheran in Trevorton and St. Peter’s in West Cameron. His final retirement came in 2021.
He was a hunter and a model train enthusiast. He enjoyed crafting, painting ceramics, making gifts for others and gardening.
He is the son of the late Anna Liddick (Max) and Harry Frederick Faust.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Emily Benner Faust; his children, Bryon, Fritz (Bonnie), Peter, and Katie (Chris) Brezler; two grandsons, Graham and Mason; and three siblings, Gloria Black, Grover and Brad Faust.
In lieu of flowers please support the local food bank.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 15, at Himmel’s Church, 107 Covered Bridge Road, Dornsife. Visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton, is assisting the family with arrangements.