Rev. Gerald E. Moore, 78, of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Port Matilda, a son of the late Blaine George and Madeline Gray (Weaver) Moore. On Oct. 18, 1961, he married the former Dora Ann Bloom who survives.
Gerald was a graduate of Tyrone High School and attended Union Bible Seminary in Westfield, Indiana. As a pastor he served congregations in Ekin, Ind., Salunga, Nesbit, Helfenstein, and also did supply pastoring. As well as the pastorate he was an accomplished self-employed carpenter.
He was a member of Mountain Road God’s Missionary Church, Penns Creek, where he served on the church board and was also an adult class Sunday school teacher. He served on the World Missions Board of the God’s Missionary Church for more than 50 years and personally went on mission trips to Haiti.
He enjoyed fishing and hunting and was an accomplished woodworker.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 59 years are two daughters, Peg Moore and her companion Terry Trego and Beverly Williams and her companion Boyd Hackenberg; six grandchildren, Robert Thomas Jr., Karen (Shane) Pyle, Barb Fink, Justin Thomas and his companion Samantha Harris, Tanisha Williams, and Janell (Chris) Yonkin; 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Marlin (Bev) Moore; and a sister, Juanita (Clayton) Mowery.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Moore; two brothers, Clair and Thomas Moore; and his stepmother, Grace Moore.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the Mountain Road God’s Missionary Church, Penns Creek, where the funeral will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, with Rev. Rob Dicken and Conference President Rev. Jacob Martin officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Contributions to honor Gerald’s memory may be made to the Foreign Missions Fund of the Mountain Road God’s Missionary Church, 1532 Mountain Road, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.