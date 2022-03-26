...BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS AND GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...
A vigorous upper level low pressure system will bring off and on
snow showers this afternoon into the evening hours. Snow showers
can be briefly heavy along with gusty west winds up to 40 mph. Use
caution if you will be driving today as visibilities will drop
rapidly in heavy snow showers with a quick coating of snow. Any
snow accumulation today will be mainly on grassy surfaces and will
likely melt when there is a lull in precipitation.
Rev. John Hoover
Rev. John F. Hoover, 79, Lewisburg
A memorial service for The Rev. John F. Hoover will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 255 South Derr Drive, Lewisburg PA (Route 15).