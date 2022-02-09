The Rev. John Frain Hoover, 79, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with his wife at his side.
John was born in 1942 in Philadelphia, a son of Creighton W. Hoover and Marjorie F. Hoover. He grew up in Havertown, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree from Temple University in 1963. Responding to a call to service of the Lord, he studied at The General Theological Seminary in New York, N.Y., where he earned an M.Div. in 1966. That same year, he married Margaret “Peggy” Barr. They were married for 55 years.
John was ordained to the Priesthood of the Episcopal Church in 1967 and served as rector of St. Andrews-in-the-Field Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, from 1966 until 1987. He was then called to become rector of the yoked parishes of St. Paul’s in Philipsburg, and the Chapel of the Good Shepherd in Hawk Run. He earned a Doctorate of Ministry in Pastoral Counseling in 1995, and retired from full-time ministry in 1998.
In retirement he served as Priest in Charge at St. Paul’s Church, Lock Haven, then at St. James Church, Muncy, and then as co-missioner for the GLEAM ministry in the Williamsport area. He particularly enjoyed serving as a consultant to the Diocese of Central Pennsylvania, where he worked with many small churches in transition.
John is survived by his wife; children, Kenneth John of Middletown, Conn., and Andrew Robert of Copenhagen, Denmark; grandchildren, Rachel, David, John, Anya, and Carl; sister, Sandra Hoover Hines of Holt, Mich. and her husband James H. Hines; and nephews, James and Brian.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. April 2, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Lewisburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent in his memory to St. Andrew’s Church, 255 S. Derr Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or to the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program, 51 S. 3rd St., Lewisburg, PA, 17837.
Arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.