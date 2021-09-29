Rev. John R. “Jack” Bowman, 87, of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. His passing was a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Shamokin, a son of the late George F. and Josephine (Nye) Bowman. On Feb. 20, 1954, he married the former Nancy M. Rubendall who preceded him in death on Feb. 10, 2019.
He was employed for many years as an equipment operator with PennDOT. He also served pastoring churches. Jack started the God’s Missionary Church in Seffner, Florida, and served as assistant pastor in Shamokin God’s Missionary Church, and the Sherwood Forest Echoes of Calvary in Florida. After his retirement, he served as a supply pastor.
He was a member of the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church.
Jack was a self-taught mechanic and gifted fixer-upper. He faithfully testified of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, both in person and on the internet.
Surviving are three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Anita Bowman of Middleburg, Daniel and Patricia Bowman and Mark and Cindy Bowman, all of Mifflinburg; a daughter, Mary Kay Carter of South Carolina; seven grandchildren, John (Seraphina) Bowman, James Bowman, Shannon Bowman, Erin (Jason) Sauers, Taylor (Jason) Fenton, Trevor Bowman, and Melissa Cooper; nine great-grandchildren, Alexander, Saffire, Logan, Cassady, Lyra, Zayden, Jay, Aja, and Taliah; one sister, Terri Berkheiser of Shamokin; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, George “Fritz” Bowman and Richard Bowman; and three sisters, Barbara Welker, Phyllis Lippay, and Helen Jean Schlagle.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1653 Creek Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral at 11 with Rev. James Plank, Rev. Solomon Shaffer, and Rev. Matt Maloyed officiating.
Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Contributions to honor Jack’s memory may be made to the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church Youth Group, P.O. Box 2, Beavertown, PA 17813.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.