Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: March 5, 2022 @ 6:27 pm
Rev. Kenneth J. Steckel, Winfield
A memorial service for Rev. Kenneth J. Steckel will be held in conjunction with one for his wife, Nancy Steckel, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.