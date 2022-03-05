KennethJSteckel.jpg

Rev. Kenneth J. Steckel, Winfield

A memorial service for Rev. Kenneth J. Steckel will be held in conjunction with one for his wife, Nancy Steckel, on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg.

Tags

Trending Video