Rev. Kenneth John Steckel, of Winfield, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.
Kenneth John Steckel was born July 25, 1936, in Phillipsburg, Pa., the first son of Kenneth C. and Alma Santee Geary Steckel. His siblings include the late Donald C. Steckel, M.D., and sister-in-law, Nancy D. Steckel, of Lewisburg; and sister, Carol A. Steckel, of Lewisburg. In July of 1957, Kenneth married Nancy G. Reitz. His death breaks a marital union of 64 years. Their children include Shari L. Weston and John of Winfield, Christopher L. Steckel and Vanessa of York, and Kathi S. Whitley and Lamonte of Albrightsville. Grandchildren are Aaron M. Weston of Winfield, Joshua A. Weston and Elise of Philadelphia, Isaac P. Weston and Rachel E. Weston of Winfield; Christian A. Steckel, Adrian K. Steckel, and Mika S. Steckel, all of York; Alexis L. Green of Pueblo, Colo., Braedon W. Green of Albrightsville; and great-grandchildren, Mylo L. Green and Mateo A. Brown, of Pueblo. Also, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Kenneth attended Nyack College, and was later ordained through the Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA). In the 1960s, he began his ministry in Mount Carmel, Pa., followed by approximately 8 years of service in Springtown, Pa., in Grace Church (CMA). In 1970, he was called to Baltimore, Md., to pastor Walker Ave Community Church (CMA). In July 1971, Rev. Steckel accepted a call from Red Lion, Pa., CMA to continue his father’s (Kenneth C. Steckel) ministry after his sudden death on May 5, 1971. Rev. Steckel continued as pastor of Cape Horn Road Alliance Church until his retirement in 1994. He and his wife, Nancy, moved to Winfield where he continued to minister in various churches, filling in and hosting revival meetings and Bible studies.
Rev. Steckel was a sports enthusiast; he followed high school wrestling and football. He and his sister, Carol, had season tickets for Bucknell basketball games for many years. He and his brother, Don, attended various local high school football games, and he could also frequently be found at his son, Chris’ home on a Sunday afternoon rooting for the Ravens. While living in Red Lion, Rev. Steckel was the chaplain for the York County Fraternal Order of Police for many years. He was honored to hold this position, and thoroughly enjoyed his interactions with the policemen. He was also a member of “Loose Ties,” (a model train club) and until recently made the trip to York, Pa., for the train show — buying and selling with his friends and train-collector buddies.
Above all, his greatest joy and purpose was to lead people to Christ. “And all God’s people said?” — AMEN
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.