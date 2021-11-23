Rev. Kenneth S. Melhorn, 92, of rural Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
He was born Sept. 29, 1929, in York, a son of the late Curtis and Naomi (Schock) Melhorn. On Oct. 7, 1950, he married the former Bertha L. Altland who preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2019.
Kenneth was a contractor working in that field until his retirement at age 79. He was also a pastor being ordained in the Evangelical Methodist Church on Aug. 1, 1993. He retired from the pastorate on Aug. 11, 1999. He served churches in the Brethren in Christ, Evangelical Brethren, and Evangelical Methodist churches. He was currently a member of the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church.
He was a voracious reader and enjoyed traveling and socializing with people. He will be remembered as a patient and gracious man.
Surviving are four sons and daughters-in-laws, Marvin (Lucille) Melhorn of Halifax, Verlyn (Elizabeth) Melhorn of Selinsgrove, Galen Melhorn of Middleburg, and Elvin (Jeri) Melhorn of Middleburg; four daughters and sons-in-law, Julia (Frank) Cook of Beaver Springs, Anita (John) Bowman of Middleburg, Darla (James) Byler of Belleville, and Cynthia (Timothy) Maneval of Middleburg; 22 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, a granddaughter-in-law, two sisters, Eva Brubaker and Ruth Christner; and six brothers, Roy, Lloyd, Cletus, George, Charles, and Clair Melhorn.
A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, followed by the funeral at 11 with Pastors Troy Shaffer, Brent Lenhart, and Chad Mowery officiating.
Burial will be in the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church Cemetery.
Contributions to honor Kenneth’s memory may be made to the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Church, 13247 Route 35, Richfield, PA 17086.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.