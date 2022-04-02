Rev. Leslie L. Conklin, 88, Mifflinburg

The Reverend Leslie L. Conklin, 88, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born to the late Webster and Lydia(Foote) Conklin on Dec. 29, 1933, in Tarrytown, N.Y.
Leslie Conklin was ordained by the Christian & Missionary Alliance in 1960 after graduation from St. Paul Bible College, St Paul, MN (now Crown College). He and his wife served churches in Montana, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. His final full-time ministry was as full-time chaplain at Hidden Valley Campground in Mifflinburg. He continued preaching until a month before his death as he was able in various capacities.
Leslie is survived by his wife, Emily (Schenk) Conklin of Mifflinburg; Renae Unruh of Lewisburg, Deb Fine of Springfield, MO, Daniel Conklin and wife Heidi of Selinsgrove, and Nathan Conklin and wife Glenda of Spring Grove, Pa.; one brother Denton Conklin and wife Dorothea of New Holland, Pa.; eight grandchildren and their spouses and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, two sisters and two grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the Lewisburg Alliance Church, 137 Supplee Mill Road, Lewisburg, where the life celebration service will be held at 12 p.m. with Rev. Daniel L. Conklin and Rev. Nathan D. Conklin officiating.
Interment will be private at Hillside Bible Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his name to Paradise Mountain Ministries, PO Box 635 Toccoa, GA 30577, a ministry that supports missionary kids who come back to the United States for college.
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.