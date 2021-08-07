Rev. Malcolm L. Derk, 90, of Sunbury, formerly of Trevorton, left his earthly home to be with his heavenly Father on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Sept. 16, 1930, in Helfenstein, Pa., a son of the late Marvin W. and Beatrice I. (Kieffer) Derk. On July 24, 1949, he married the former Mae L. Hummel, who preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 1991. They were married for 42 years.
He graduated from Shamokin High School in 1948. He was stationed in Germany and served in the United States Army during the Korean War, honorably discharged in 1954.
In 1956, he was called to minister at the Holiness Christian Church, Trevorton. He was formally ordained in the Ministry of the Gospel on June 13, 1957 in Seyfert, Pa. He continued in active ministry at the church until his death, celebrating 65 years of faithful service to the same congregation and the Trevorton community. He also served as pastor at churches in Sagon, Weatherly, and Quakake.
He and his wife were members of the “Gospel Aires,” a traveling quartet. He was a gifted musician who shared his vocal and instrumental talents on radio broadcasts, worship services, and family celebrations. Until recently, he played the piano daily. He frequently played the organ and accordion during church services and was an avid collector of sheet music.
As a pastor of a small country church, necessity required additional vocations. He embraced other employment as an opportunity to serve his neighbors. His additional careers included time working as a substitute teacher in the Line Mountain School District, a postal worker in Trevorton, and office staff at the Sunbury Textile Mill. He loved working at Wood-Mode, where he retired at the age of 79. He officiated many weddings, funerals, and dedications for coworkers and friends.
He is survived by two sons, Malcolm L. Derk II and spouse Evelyn M. Derk, and Timothy A. Derk and partner Michelle L. Farrer. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: Donald L. Coulter and spouse Lisa R., David P. Mershon, Jack E. Coulter and spouse Amitha C., Malcolm L. Derk III and spouse Erin L. Goedegebuure, Mark D. Coulter, John M. Coulter and spouse Michelle A., Stephanie N. Herb and spouse Nicholas A., and Matthew M. Derk. He has 14 great-grandchildren, for whom he always kept his candy dish full.
In addition to his parents, and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Wilma Smink; a brother, Clyde M. Derk; and a granddaughter, Gwendolyn Derk.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Holiness Christian Church, 10th and Pleasant View Streets, Trevorton, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m. A private graveside service at Citizens’ Cemetery in Lavelle will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, Rev. Derk asked those who desire to do something in his memory, donate to a mission or person in need.
Funeral Arrangements by Robert G. Foust Funeral Homes, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.