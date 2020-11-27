Rev. Paul M. Peters, 89, Middleburg

Rev. Paul M. Peters, 89, formerly of Middleburg, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
He had resided at the Emmanuel Home in Northumberland for the past five years.
Born July 22, 1931, in McClure, Paul was a son of the late William D. and Mary J. (Riegel) Peters. He married the former Helen V. Jones on April 10, 1954. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2014.
Paul was a 1949 graduate of the Beaver Vocational High School, Beaver Springs.
He served in the Army during the Korean conflict, where he was stationed in Germany.
His working career began with his work for Mel Spigelmyer at the Paxtonville Theater. He later worked at the Selinsgrove Center and Philco Ford and he retired from AMP Inc.
Paul was a member of the Wayside Bible Church, Middleburg, where he had served as a board member and as a Sunday school teacher.
He did evangelistic work along with his family.
Paul was an avid reader. He enjoyed fishing, tinkering in his garage and will be remembered for his love of people.
Surviving are three daughters and sons-in-law, Debra L. and Rev. Darvin Reich of Middleburg, Melanie K. and David Straub, of Winfield and Lisa A. and David Faughnan of Blossburg; six grandchildren and their spouses, Jason and Olivia Mull, Daniel and Sara Mull, Krista and Zakrie Culp, Jonathan and Miranda Mull, Laura Sheesley, and Heather and Nathaniel Leach; nine great grandchildren, Caleb, Eliza, Ryker, Raylee, Tucker, Kortney, Asher, Laura, and Elijah, and one expected; one brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law, Larry and Ethel Jones and Shirley Jones.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Straub; a son-in-law, David Mull; six brothers, Erman, Roy, Jay, John, Glen and Guy Peters; and three sisters, Fay Walters, Alma Pontius and Pauline Kern.
Due to the COVID pandemic, services will be private with burial in the Wayside Bible Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Reich officiating.
Contributions to honor Paul’s memory may be made to the Wayside Bible Church or the Snyder County Gideons.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.