The Rev. Wallace G. Pabst Jr., 74, of Danville, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a 13-year battle with cancer.
Born Oct. 30, 1948, in St. Louis, Mo., Wally was the son of Wallace G. Pabst Sr. and Dorothy Mae Bensinger and spent most of his childhood in Woodbridge, N.J., where he graduated from Woodbridge High School in 1967.
During his years in Woodbridge, he was an active member of the Avenel Presbyterian Church, the First Congregational Church (UCC) of Woodbridge, and the DeMolay Fraternal Organization, as well as a volunteer on the Woodbridge First Aid Squad.
While employed by Revlon, Inc., he worked his way through college receiving a bachelor of arts in American history and biblical studies from Barrington College, Barrington, R.I., in 1978.
During his years at Barrington College, he served as a summer missionary to the Aleut people on the Aleutian Islands. He continued his education at Drew Theological School, Madison, NJ, receiving a Master of Divinity in 1983.
While at Drew Theological School, Wally sang in the Theological School Choir and pastored the Mansfield United Methodist Charge, New Jersey, which included the churches of Anderson, Port Murray and Mount Bethel. Ordained in the United Church of Christ in 1983, Rev. Pabst served churches in Shoemakersville, Scranton, and Nescopeck.
He then transferred his standing to the Presbyterian Church (USA). Rev. Pabst worked on his Clinical Pastoral Education residency at Geisinger Medical Center and later served as chaplain at the Danville State Hospital, the Selinsgrove Center, and the Northumberland County Prison. He received a certificate of Pastoral Care and Counseling from the Pennsylvania Foundation of Pastoral Counseling.
Over the years, Wally volunteered for local fire departments and first aid squads. An EMT and trained ambulance driver, he worked for Geisinger Medical Center as their NICU ambulance driver. Wally’s hobbies included vegetable gardening, building and collecting model trucks, watching classic westerns and TV shows, and giving gifts to others.
Wally Pabst was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Margaret (Peggy) Kufus; and brother-in-law, George Kufus.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Dr. Lynne A. Bundy Pabst; a sister-in-law, Miriam R. Bundy of Scranton; his children, Wallace Graber Pabst III of Danville and Lynace A. Pabst Veit of Shreveport, La. and her husband TC; three grandsons, Theodore Wallace, Truett Andrew, and Thomas Clifford; and his first granddaughter due in February.
A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
A service of remembrance and celebration of the resurrection, at Grove Presbyterian Church, Danville, will be scheduled for mid-March.
Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Hazelwood Cemetery, Rahway, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Shriners’ Children’s Hospital, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607, or a charity of your choosing.
Condolence messages and photographs may be posted at: www.krinerfuneralhomes.com