The Rev. William H. Sechrist, 87, of Chambersburg and formerly of Mechanicsburg, passed away Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at home.
Born March 5, 1934, in Northumberland, he was the son of the late Charles Henry and Helen (Brownwell) Sechrist.
Rev. Sechrist graduated from Northumberland High School in 1952. He then attended Canada Bible Institute in Belleville, Ontario and graduated in 1955. He was ordained with the United Pentecostal Church International on April 27, 1957. On June 22, 1957, he married his loving wife, Lois, who shared in all his ministry endeavors. Rev. Sechrist was an Evangelist with Home Missions Department of United Pentecostal Church International. He served as an Assistant Pastor in Kirkersville, Ohio from 1958-1959. He then pastored in Charlotte, North Carolina and Greenville, South Carolina from 1961 until 1971. In 1971, he established the Apostolic Faith Church in Mechanicsburg, Pa. where he pastored until his retirement in 2014. In 1993, he guided the establishment the Apostolic Faith Church in Chambersburg, Pa. where his son-in-law, Phillip Zook, became the Pastor.
William loved reading and studying the Bible, preaching, singing and writing poetry. His greatest joy in life was his family.
William is survived by his loving wife, Lois L. (Marshall) Sechrist; two daughters, Dr. Brenda L. Bryant and husband The Rev. Errin of O’Fallon, Mo. and Marina L. Zook and husband The Rev. Phillip of Chambersburg; grandson, The Rev. Joshua Zook and wife Princess of Fayetteville; two great-grandchildren, Aleksandr William Zook and Amelia Lorraine Zook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his four siblings, Robert E. Sechrist, Charles H. Sechrist, Ruth I. Smith and Lois J. Fritchman.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Apostolic Faith Church, 500 S. High St., Mechanicsburg. There will be a viewing at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Burial will take place in Mechanicsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Faith Church, P.O. Box 1268, Chambersburg, PA 17201.
To sign the guestbook please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com