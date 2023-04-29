On April 27, 2023, while he was a patient in the Jupiter Medical Center, Jupiter, Fla., Rev. William R. Tillis heard the call from heaven’s portals beckoning him home. He will be sadly missed by his beloved family, former parishioners, and myriads of friends.
William Robert Tillis was born to Roy and Viola (Harris) Tillis on March 2, 1939, in Langsville, Ohio. He and his ten siblings were raised by hard-working, God-fearing parents who instilled in their family a love for the Lord.
On Jan. 21, 1959, William married Naomi J. Carroll. Early in their marriage, he awakened his bride one day and informed her that, though she may not be fond of the idea, he felt the call of God and was going to have to go to Bible school.
They uprooted and moved to Cincinnati where he attended God’s Bible School. So began the early days of their ministry, which spanned over sixty years as they remained obedient to God’s call. They pastored churches in Forest, OH, Nesbit, Pa., Coopersburg, Pa., Milesburg, Pa., Lima, OH, and Helfenstein, Pa.; they also served over fifty years traveling in evangelism, blessing congregations across the Midwest, the northeastern United States, and in the Caribbean with their music and singing as well as his preaching.
He was ordained into the ministry and then served in the God’s Missionary Church beginning in 1963. Brother Tillis was never happier or more fulfilled than when he was proclaiming the gospel and when he and his wife were ministering in music.
He was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Viola Tillis; brothers Sherman, David, Johnathon, and Amos; and sisters Mary, Ruth, Nellie, and Esther.
In addition to one surviving brother, Curtis Tillis, and one surviving sister Goldie (Meredith) Ratcliff, Rev. Tillis leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Naomi J. Tillis, his daughter Connie (Keith) Forney, and grandchildren Kara, Kevin (Heather), and Kent. There are five surviving great-grandchildren: Clayton, Sadie, and Tanner Plank, and Chevy and Nautica Forney. Survivors also include a host of nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.
There will be a brief memorial tribute held during the morning worship service on April 30, 2023, at the Hobe Sound Bible Church where the Tillises have wintered during recent decades.
The funeral will be held at the Beavertown God’s Missionary Church, 1693 Creek Road, Middleburg, on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 1 p.m., where there will also be visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral. Rev. Alan K. Walter will officiate. Also participating will be Kevin Forney, Rev. Dwight Rine, and Rev. Allen Stump. Interment will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, Penns Creek.
Arrangement are being handled by Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.