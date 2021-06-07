Reynold L. Wolfe, 87, of Herndon, peacefully went with his savior, Saturday, June 5, 2021, as a resident of Nottingham Village, Northumberland.
“Renn” was born Aug. 19, 1933, in Herndon, Northumberland County, the son of the late Nevin and Dorothy (Bohner) Wolfe. On June 7, 1952, he married Corrine Deloris Batdorf who preceded him in death, Sept. 5, 2009.
Renn graduated from Lower Mahanoy Joint H.S. in 1951 and immediately joined his father in the construction business which was known as Nevin L. Wolfe Construction. He later became a partner in the company and the name changed to Nevin L. Wolfe and Son. With the passing of his father in 1969, Reynold changed the name to Mahanoy Construction Company and did business under that name through the early-’90s.
Thereafter, he was employed as an estimator and project manager for Zartman Construction, Inc. until he retired in March of 2007.
In the mid-’60s Renn became active in the support and promotion of the Sunbury Mercuries Basketball Team and would eventually take sole ownership of the franchise until its demise after the 1970-1971 season.
Renn was a member of the County Line United Methodist Church where he served in numerous leadership roles throughout his lifetime.
He served on the Line Mountain School Board for 10 years and was president for six of those.
He served on the Board of Directors for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) and was president for 2 of the 6 years he was there.
He served on the Board of Directors for the Central Susquehanna Sight Service and was president there for 2 out of the 8 years he belonged.
Renn was a lifetime member of the Herndon Fire Company and was very active in the Herndon Lions Club.
He served both Herndon Borough and Jackson Township residents by being on the Joint Municipality Sewer and Water Authority. His knowledge of construction contributed greatly to the overall success of the community’s sewer system installation in the mid-’90s.
His most beloved pastime was belonging to the Pioneer Hunting Club of Herndon which, prior to his passing, he held the honorary post of being the oldest living member.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick Sr. and Kim, of Herndon and Jerry and Charlene of Mifflinburg; five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are one brother, Gary Wolfe of Sunbury; and two sisters, Marlene Winkleman of Reading and Carolyn Santoro of Collegeville.
Visitors will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, at Trinity County Line United Methodist Church, Dalmatia. The service will be conducted at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Richard Anderson.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Trinity County Line United Methodist Church, Mahantongo Creek Road, Dalmatia PA 17017.
Arrangements are by the Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home, 841 W. Shamokin St., Trevorton.