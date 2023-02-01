WASHINGTON, D.C. — Xander Rice led four Bucknell players in double figures with a season-high 23 points, sending the Bison to a 78-71 victory over American on Wednesday night at Bender Arena as Bucknell snapped a three-game losing streak.
Ian Motta scored 16 points in his return to the starting lineup, Jack Forrest added 14 points, and Andre Screen had 10 for BU.
Bucknell broke out of a team-wide shooting slump by hitting at a 55.6 percent clip, including 9-for-13 from the 3-point arc. The Bison led by as many as 19 points midway through the second half and then hung on at the end after a few missed free throws and turnovers allowed American to creep as close as five in the final minute.
“This entire time I've been very happy with how we've practiced and our effort level in the games, but we just hadn't played with the confidence and focus for 40 minutes on game day," said head coach Nathan Davis. "It was terrific to see the guys rewarded for a great effort tonight. Now we need to get back at it tomorrow so we can repeat tonight's performance on Saturday against Army."
Bucknell (9-15, 2-9 PL) scored the final eight points of the first half to go up 44-32 at the break, and then Rice hit his fourth 3-pointer of the night on the first possession of the second half to stretch the margin to 15. American closed within nine on a Jaxon Knotek 3-point play before the Bison scored the next 10 in a row.
Josh Adoh’s steal led to a Motta runout, Screen followed with a 3-point play, Forrest fed Ruot Bijiek for a layup, and Forrest swished a three coming out of the under-12 break for a 61-42 lead.
American pulled within five at 76-71 with 39 seconds left, and then the Bison turned the ball over on a sideline out-of-bounds in the backcourt. Elijah Stephens missed a 3-pointer from the corner, Colin Smalls grabbed the offensive rebounds but his pass went out of bounds for a turnover.
American (14-8, 6-5 PL) saw its two-game winning streak come to an end, despite shooting 50.0 percent from the field. The Eagles were just 4-for-15 from the 3-point arc but did plenty of damage on backdoor cuts out of their Princeton-style offense. AU scored 48 points in the paint to Bucknell’s 32, but the Bison had a 20-10 edge in points off turnovers.
Rice recorded his second 20-point game in a row and fourth of the season. He was 8-for-13 from the field and 4-for-6 from the arc.
Bucknell 78, American 71
BUCKNELL (9-15)
Motta 6-9 3-4 16, Screen 4-7 2-3 10, Timmerman 3-7 1-2 7, Forrest 6-8 0-0 14, Rice 8-13 3-4 23, Bijiek 2-4 0-0 5, Adoh 1-3 0-0 3, Edmonds 0-1 0-1 0, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0, Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Fulton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-54 9-14 78.
AMERICAN (14-8)
O'Neil 4-12 0-2 10, Rogers 4-7 4-6 12, Ball 1-1 0-0 2, Sprouse 6-9 2-2 16, Stephens 4-12 2-2 10, Smalls 4-6 0-0 8, Ballisager Webb 2-3 0-0 4, Donadio 2-4 0-0 4, Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Knotek 1-2 3-3 5. Totals 28-56 11-15 71.
Halftime: Bucknell 44-32. 3-Point Goals: Bucknell 9-13 (Rice 4-6, Forrest 2-2, Adoh 1-1, Bijiek 1-1, Motta 1-1, Edmonds 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1), American 4-15 (Sprouse 2-4, O'Neil 2-7, Rogers 0-2, Stephens 0-2). Fouled Out_Screen. Rebounds: Bucknell 20 (Screen, Timmerman 5), American 32 (O'Neil 12). Assists: Bucknell 10 (Timmerman, Forrest 2), American 19 (O'Neil, Rogers, Stephens 4). Total Fouls: Bucknell 16, American 17. A: 632 (4,500).