The Daily Item
Condoleezza Rice, the first female African American secretary of state and first woman to serve as national security adviser, highlights a list of high-profile speakers who will be part of the return of the Bucknell Forum speaker series next month.
Rice will appear via Zoom for a virtual exchange hosted by University President John Bravman on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Rice will be one of five nationally renowned speakers who will discuss the theme “The State of American Democracy” in this year’s Bucknell Forum — a speaker series that since 2007 has featured national leaders, scholars and commentators who have examined various issues from multidisciplinary and diverse viewpoints. Past Forum speakers have included famed primatologist Jane Goodall, award-winning documentary filmmaker Ken Burns, and CNN broadcast journalist and political commentator Anderson Cooper, among others.
“The Bucknell Forum underscores the university’s long-held commitment to welcoming many voices and ideas,” Bravman says. “This speaker series was founded in 2007 with the purpose of encouraging thoughtful conversation featuring different perspectives on some of the most pressing issues facing society. That will certainly be the case during this midterm election year.”
All remaining speakers in this year’s Bucknell Forum will appear in person throughout the fall and spring semesters. Those speakers include:
Jake Tapper, journalist, author, cartoonist and lead Washington anchor for CNN, will speak on Wednesday, Nov. 30, in the Weis Center.
John Kasich, former Republican governor of Ohio, and David Axelrod, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, both of whom serve as senior political commentators at CNN, will appear together on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Weis Center.
Barbara F. Walter, a 1986 Bucknell grad and a leading scholar of civil wars and the author of New York Times best-seller How Civil Wars Start (and How to Stop Them), will speak on Tuesday, April 4, in Trout Auditorium.
All Bucknell Forum events are free and open to the public, although tickets are required.
Current Bucknell students and employees may receive up to two free tickets at any Campus Box Office location, or online, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. two days prior to the event. A valid Bucknell University ID is required to receive advance tickets. Use of multiple Bucknell IDs to pick up additional sets of tickets is prohibited.
Remaining tickets will be available for the general public at the Weis Center box office beginning at 6 p.m. on the day of the event. All individuals may receive up to two free tickets, depending on availability.