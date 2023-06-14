Richard Allen Cook, 79, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, June 12, 2023, with family members at his side.
Richard grew up and lived in the village of Klinesgrove from about the age of nine. He was born March 16, 1944, a son of the late Albert E. Cook and Rachel B. (Reigle) Cook. He graduated from Danville Area High School in 1962.
He went on to work at Sunbury Motor Company for a number of years before becoming self-employed as a mechanic. In addition to his work he was a lifelong member of Klinesgrove United Methodist Church where he was the groundskeeper. He also enjoyed helping the church with the annual apple butter boil and making Easter eggs.
Richard enjoyed being outdoors, tapping maple trees on his property for syrup, and growing potatoes and corn in his garden. He also loved having picnics with his family.
He is survived by his daughter, Donna Nungesser and his son-in-law, Jack; four grandchildren, Robert Cook and partner Shaina Fitzwater, Renee Cook and partner A.J. Moyer, Cody Nungesser and wife Amber, and Aimee (Nungesser) Crouse and husband Kaleb; six great-grandchildren, Oriah, Arden, Finnley, Marlee, Emmett, and Evie; by his siblings, Nola McCormick, Lee Cook and wife Nancy, and David Cook and wife Sharan; stepdaughter, Michelle Grazio and husband Tim; stepson, Kenneth Kremser and wife Abbey; and six stepgrandchildren, Olivia, Beth, Anna, Benjamin, Samuel, and Hattie.
Preceding Richard in death were his wife, Sandra (Kremser) Cook; his son, Richard Cook; and brother-in-law, Donald McCormick.
In lieu of flowers, Richard requested that contributions be made to a memorial fund for the Klinesgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Services will be held Friday, June 16, at Klinesgrove United Methodist Church, 1058 Church Road, Sunbury. Visitation will start at 10:30 a.m. with the service beginning at 11 a.m. followed by interment in Klinesgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery. A meal will follow burial.
Funeral arrangements are by Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.