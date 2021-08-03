Richard A. “Dick Rich” Grubbs, 88, of Middleburg, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
Dick was born March 26, 1933, in Bright, Indiana, a son of the late Ralph and Ethel Grubbs. On June 10, 2000, he married his devoted love, the former Dorothy M. Leitzel who survives.
He was a 1951 graduate of Bright High School, Indiana, where he was a basketball star.
He joined the United States Navy in 1952 and served during the Korean Conflict until his honorable discharge in 1956.
At age 15, Dick began singing and playing guitar. This was the start of many musical achievements throughout his life. During the 1960s, Dick played and sang in several bands at the Frontier Room and Saddle and Spur in New Jersey. His band “Dick Rich and the Town and Country Boys” recorded three 45 records. As a winner of the Schaeffer Beer Talent Hunt, Dick recorded their jingle that was played in 15 states in the late 1960s. Over the years, Dick opened for many, including Dave Dudley, Freddie Hart, Little Jimmy Dickens, Cal Smith, Hank Thompson, Carl Smith, Faron Young, the Carter Family, Jean Shepard, Tommy Cash, Jett Williams, John Conlee and many others. He was friends with Kitty Wells and performed with her, Roy Clark and Buck Owens. Dick also worked as a DJ at WTTM in Trenton, N.J., then WBUX in Doylestown, Pa. In his later years, Dick continued to perform locally, including the Bucks Country Musical Festival where he was the special guest star in 2007 and in local bands including Night Life and Swing Masters and then Spike Stamm and his Smooth Country Band. Dick also sang Saturday nights on WDBR Heartland Hayride Radio. At home, Dick was an avid gardener and painter.
In addition to his wife Dorothy, Dick is survived by four daughters, Deborah (David) Korang and sons Joseph, Charles, and Raymond; Tina (Dave) Andre and her children, Jimmy, Jackie, Jenny, Bonnie, and Richard “Ricky” Alvin; Lisa (Larry) Engle and daughters Taylor and Hanna; Kim (Don) Corona and children Jordan, Madison, and Gage; stepchildren, Andrea Burson, Cindy Ballew, Karen, Charles (Sue) Leitzel, Sandy (Rick) Berge, Karen (Rick) Hughes and Dave (Floss) Leitzel; five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, one brother, Larry “Moe” Grubbs and his son, Brent Grubbs and daughter, Sherri Krimpelman; two stepbrothers, Bill and Norman Knollman; and stepsister, Carol Ann Colegate.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jerry Ronan; sister-in-law, Patsy Grubbs; stepfather, Byron Knollman; twin granddaughters at birth, Skyy and Adeline Corona; stepbrother, Mel Knollman; and nephew, John “Stacy” Grubbs.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at American Legion Post 44, 301 Point Township Dr., Northumberland.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Dorothy Grubbs, 12 Gravel Road, Middleburg, PA 17842 to help offset the funeral expenses.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Catherine and Leslie of Hospice of Evangelical and to family and friends for their constant care.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.