Richard Allen Hunt, 71, of 182 Sunset Dr., Mifflinburg, entered into rest Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
He was born March 29, 1952, in Sunbury, a son of the late Roy Bostian and Kloma H. (Mull) Hunt. On Aug. 25, 1974, in Sunbury, he married the former Diane L. Weller who survives.
Richard was a graduate of Shikellamy High School, Sunbury.
He worked at Selinsgrove Center as an aide for 23 years and then transferred to Labor & Industry as a Clerk Two for another 10 years of State Service Time.
Richard was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church of Lewisburg. He served God with all his heart. He also helped with the children and the many activities that included them.
Richard enjoyed church, fishing, hunting, camping and get-togethers with his family and especially his two grandsons.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, Diane, are two daughters and one son-in-law, Anna (Hunt) and Jereomy Maurer, and Sarah Hunt; two grandchildren, Anthony and Michael Maurer; two sisters and brother-in-law, Carrie Weaver and Rachel and Walter Bingaman, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by 10 brothers, Robert and Grant Bostian, George, Charles, Frank, Leroy, Robert, John, and Fred Hunt, his stillborn twin; one infant son, and four sisters, Sara E. Earlston, Winifred Stannert, Bernice Ross, and Betty Wise.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg with Pastor Jason Gann officiating.
Interment will be in Mifflinburg Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Richard's memory may be sent to United Pentecostal Church, 2822 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
To share in Richard's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg.