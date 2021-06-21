Richard Arthur Laub, 86, of Lewisburg, entered into rest Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born Nov. 1, 1934, in Lehighton, he was a son of the late Paul A. and Helen (Kemmerer) Laub. On July 16, 1955, he married the former June Rex, who survives. Together they shared 65 years of memories.
Richard served in the U.S. Marine Corps from June 1954 to June 1957.
Richard retired from Roadway, Inc. as a truck driver. He then worked for Sears at the Susquehanna Valley Mall for 19 years until it closed.
He was a member of the Lehigh Fire Company, No. 1, Lehighton, and the Central Pennsylvania Teamsters Union.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife, June, are one son, Richard S. Laub of New York; twin daughters, Beth Susan Sparaco of Shamokin Dam, and Barbara Wier of Commerce City, Colo.; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
To share in Richard’s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
