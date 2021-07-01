Richard “Dick” Allen Layton, of Cave Creek, Arizona, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.
He was born Aug. 6, 1930, in Danville, Pa., a son of the late Dorothy Smith.
On Nov. 29, 1970, he married Deborah J. Beaver and together they celebrated more than 50 years of marriage.
Dick served two terms in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.
He became president of Mohawk Flush Doors in the 1970s until he retired in 1997 when he moved to Arizona.
Dick loved to play golf and was a member of the Susquehanna Valley County Club. He was an avid Penn State fan and enjoyed watching Nittany Lions sports. He was a lifetime member of the Americus Hose Company, VFW, and the American Legion for 55 years.
Most importantly, Dick cherished spending time with family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife are one brother, Thomas (Karen) Hartman of Penns Creek; five children, Richard (Ann) Layton of Mountville, Gregory (Alesha) Layton of Lancaster, Cindy (Richard) Wetzel of Walworth N.Y., James Layton of Cave Creek, Ariz., Todd (Christine) Egger of Trevorton, 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
In addition to his mother, he was predeceased by one brother, Clyde Hartman; sister, Bonita Boyer; one son, Kenneth Layton; and one grandson, Kenny Layton.
A celebration of life and military service will be held in Cave Creek, Arizona, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations be made to any local veteran’s organizations in memory of Richard A. Layton.