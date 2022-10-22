Richard A. Neidig, 66, of Milton, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at his home.
Born in Shamokin on Dec. 24, 1955, he was the son of Sarah (Berry) Jeremiah of Lewisburg.
Richard attended Shamokin schools and served in the United States Marine Corps.
He loved to play Bingo and shoot pool at the Selinsgrove VFW and the Hummels Wharf Fire Company.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Bartlett of Milton; two grandchildren Hope Harrington and Skyler Harrington; a brother, Keith Jeremiah of Milton, and three nephews Kyle, Tyler and Bryan Jeremiah.
Committal services will be held at Milton Cemetery on Oct. 27, 2022, at 1 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care of the Shaw Funeral Home 400 N. Front St. Milton.
