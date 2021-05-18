Richard A. Vognetz, 73, of 12 Leer Lane, Danville, died Tuesday morning, May 18, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, where he was a patient.
Born May 11, 1948, in Mahoning Township, Montour County, he was the son of the late Norman and Sarah (Starr) Vognetz. He resided in Danville for most of his life and was a 1966 graduate of Danville High School.
Richard was employed as an aide at the Selinsgrove Center for 25 years, retiring in 2010.
He was a member of the Continental Fire Company, Southside Fire Company, and a life member of Washies Fire Company.
While a member of the former Eagles Lodge, he was a founder of the Danville Easter egg hunt and became chairman of the committee after it was taken over by the American Legion. He formerly was a member of the tap pool league, and Danville dart league.
Richard served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member and past commander of American Legion Post 40. He was also a member of the Sons of American Legion Post 40 and served the post as adjutant.
Surviving are his wife, the former Carol L. Tyler with whom he observed his 44th wedding anniversary on May 7, 2021; a daughter, Kristene wife of John Reibsome, and a son, Richard A. Vognetz II and his fiancé Jessica Milewski, all of Danville; six grandchildren, Brittany, Nathan, Tierra, Richard III, Alexis, and Jocelynn; two sisters, Gloria wife of Ty Stofflet of Tennessee and Caroline Vognetz and her companion David Guffey of Danville; and a brother-in-law, James Hack of Danville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roland Starr; a sister, Martha Hack; a sister-in-law, Alice Carr; and a brother-in-law, John Carr.
Graveside military honors will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, in Elan Memorial Park, 5595 Old Berwick Road, Bloomsburg.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Roat-Kriner Funeral Home, 1133 Bloom Road, Danville.
