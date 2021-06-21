Richard A. Wesner, 93, Lewisburg Jun 21, 2021 6 hrs ago A military graveside service for Richard A. Wesner, 93, of Lewisburg, who died June 13, 2021, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the Lewisburg Cemetery. Tags Graveside Service Richard A. Wesner Lewisburg Cemetery Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Obituaries DAVIES, Janice Nov 26, 1957 - Jun 15, 2021 GRAYBILL, Maria Aug 6, 1944 - Jun 20, 2021 FETZER, Delores Aug 16, 1939 - Jun 19, 2021 HARDWICKE III, Albert Jun 20, 2021 SNYDER, Nancy Jun 15, 2021 SKELLY, Norma Jun 18, 2021 GRAYBILL, John Mar 12, 1944 - Jun 19, 2021 LAUB, Richard Nov 1, 1934 - Jun 19, 2021 HOUTZ, Susan Apr 16, 1953 - Jun 19, 2021 LONG, Kevin Nov 22, 1963 - Jun 19, 2021 Shop Local Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints