Richard A. Wesner, 93, of Lewisburg, passed away Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at RiverWoods
He was born in Ashland, May 19, 1928, a son of the late Florence Wesner Lenig. He was married to the former Shirley Eister and his death breaks a marital union of 15 years.
He graduated from Milton High School, Williamsport Tec and Sunbury School of Electronics.
He was an electrician at Conagra for 33 years, and after retirement drove school bus for Rohrer, and drove handicapped children for Hackenberg’s.
He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church of Milton, was a former member of St. Johns United Church of Christ, Lewisburg, where he served as Deacon and member of the Consistory, and was a member of the Mifflinburg Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Nancy Hanselman of Selinsgrove, Richard (Kathleen) Wesner Jr. of Lewisburg, Laurie Schafferman (Les) of Trevorton, Jill Wesner of Trevorton; two stepsons, David Byers of Lewisburg and Marc Byers of Muncy; two half sisters, Beulah Loss of Lewisburg and Beverly Wagner of Watsontown; 11 grandchildren, Larry Hanselman Jr. (Vicki), Becky Hames, Candee (Doug) Weise, Nathan (Julie) Wesner, Andrew (Raychel) Wesner, Megan (Scott) Maerten, Peston Wesner, Brandy (Steven) Howe, Bradley (Amanda) Woodward, Brittney Woodward, Alana Webb; 25 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and a special friend, Roger Snyder of Lewisburg.
He was preceded in death by his first two wives, Winifred Hartley Wesner in 1995 after 50 years, and Edna Wert Wesner in 2002 after 6 years; a brother, John Lenig; aunt, Sarah Donnelly; and a great-grandson, Nathaniel Howe at 11 years old.
Funeral services will be held later at the convenience of the family.
Donations in Richard’s memory may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and Eighth streets, Lewisburg.