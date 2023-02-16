Richard “Rick” Beckley, of Ventura, California, passed in the arms of his wife at home on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Rick fought Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia like a true warrior, and his battle ended at 79 years of age.
Rick was born in Union County, Pa., to Clyde “Jack” Beckley and Dorothy “Dottie” Beckley in 1943. He attended high school in his hometown of Mifflinburg, Pa., and attended college at The Museum College of Art in Philadelphia.
Rick moved to California in 1962 and worked at Port Hueneme Naval Base, employed as a technical illustrator. He moved to West Virginia to homestead a property with friends and helped transform a two-story hay barn into a home. This was a memorable experience of self-sufficiency and idea-sharing for all involved. After the barn homesteading experiment and various moves, Rick returned to California and resided in Ventura for over 60 years.
Rick was a talented woodworker, plumber, artist, and designer, all of which helped him to become productive and creative in a variety of jobs. His longest-term employment was as a mechanical designer of ultra-high-temperature, deep-vacuum processing furnaces.
Rick was well-loved by his and his wife’s family, many friends — old and new — and his various rescue animals, and he will be greatly missed. He enjoyed reading, gardening, kayaking, bicycle-riding, music, many forms of art, cooking, festivals of little foods with friends, and the list goes on.
Rick is survived by his wife of 28 years, Alecia Klubnikin; his sister, Ann Boughner; his niece, Jennifer Boughner; his son, Eric Mead, and daughter, Shana Stalnaker, of a previous marriage; and his stepdaughter, Holly Espineuva.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, Rick wished any donations to be made in his memory to the Ventura County Animal Services, Bunny Brigade, Camarillo, California and/or, by spending time visiting and assisting people who have Parkinson’s disease and dementia.