Richard C. “Craig” Culp, of Walnut Street, Sunbury, passed away at his home Monday, May 1, 2023.
He was born June 12, 1950, a son of the late Franklin S. Culp and Vera A. (Bowman) Culp of Sunbury.
Craig graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1968 and worked several jobs before becoming employed at Pennsylvania House in Lewisburg until the company closed in 2004.
He is survived by four sisters, Barbara Debo of Danville, Carol DeLuca of Mechanicsburg, Janice Snyder of Sunbury, Vikki Notaro of Langhorne; and one brother, Franklin Culp of Sunbury, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Teats of Northumberland; brother-in-law, Maynard “Buck” Debo of Sunbury; sister-in-law, Sandy Culp of Sunbury; nephew, Corey Debo of Lewistown; and great-niece, Vanessa Notaro of Langhorne.
Craig was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and was a lifetime member of the Americus Hose Company.
Craig was a loving, devoted family man, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it. He will be missed by his whole extended family.
A private burial will take place at a later date at the discretion of the family.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.