Richard E. Brady, 92, of Milton and formerly of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at the Jersey Shore Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
He was born March 24, 1931, in Progress, a son of the late Oscar and Elsie (Hornberger) Brady. On March 29, 1952, he married the former Betty M. Clotfelter who preceded him in death on June 26, 2006. From 1952-1954, Richard served in the United States Army.
He was a carpenter and had worked for Yorktowne Cabinetry, Wood-Mode, and Dorsey Trailers.
He enjoyed gardening and raising flowers, canning, as well as attending yard sales and flea markets. In later years, his greatest joy came from his puppy, Rocky.
Surviving are sons, Dwayne E. Brady and his fiance Sharon Hile of Milton, and Gary D. (Mary) Basom of Winfield; a daughter, Sandra L. Arnold of Mount Pleasant Mills; five grandchildren, Shane and Andrew Brady, Lonnie and Logan Hile, and Diana Yetter; one great-grandson who brought special joy to Richard, Brentley "Bubby" Hile; and one sister, Delores (Harry) Rice of Newport.
He was preceded in death by four brothers, Denzel, Dyson, Melvin, and Donald Brady; and a son-in-law, Charles Arnold.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the Richfield Evangelical Methodist Cemetery with Chaplain Terry Leininger officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the graveside.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.